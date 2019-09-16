Flipkart festival sale: Miniso items to be sold online these Big Billion Days sale

Such tie-ups would help Flipkart to attract the next 200 million customers coming online.

Flipkart has partnered with Japanese consumer product brand Miniso for its refurbished goods portal 2GUD ahead of the upcoming festive season. The tie-up would enable 2GUD to facilitate online selling of Miniso’s products in India’s tier-II and III cities beginning from the end of September even as the latter would get access to 2GUD’s over a million customers, the company said in a statement. Flipkart has been looking to bolster its services by getting more products online through such tie-ups including onboarding thousands of kirana stores and artisans ahead of its annual festive sale — Big Billion Days that competes with rival Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale every year.

Miniso, which forayed into India in 2017 via offline stores has gone omnichannel with partnerships with Snapdeal earlier and B2B e-commerce firm Acchakart. Through Flipkart’s 2GUD platform, Miniso would offer household, consumer goods and other non-durables goods with an initial strategy of going live with 60 curated products. The company would ramp up the selection over the next few months.

Miniso would be able to capture customers in small towns that are seeing increasing demand for international products led by global trends. 2Gud’s customer base comprises of hyper-value-conscious buyers aspiring for quality yet affordable products in tier-II cities and beyond. This would help Flipkart to attract the next 200 million customers coming online. Currently, customers browse 2Gud from “more than 3000 cities seeking to maximize value without compromising on quality, and MINISO’s products fit that proposition perfectly,” said Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2Gud.

Flipkart had launched 2Gud in August 2018 as an independent online marketplace to offer hyper value, affordable products to customers and claimed to have expanded its products portfolio to over 150 categories so far.

Miniso focuses on offering products at “competitive prices with a focus on a weekly upgradation of product categories,” said Tyrone Li – India Head of Miniso on partnering with 2Gud.