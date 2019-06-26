Flipkart brings back loyalty programme with new benefits after Plus ‘coins’ hitch

Customers will be able to able earn coins on all transactions made on Flipkart and partner services hosted on Flipkart app. (Image: Bloomberg)

Just days after customers of Flipkart’s loyalty programme — Flipkart Plus had blamed the online retailer of abruptly pulling down the programme due to which they were unable to redeem the ‘coins’ earned on the marketplace, Flipkart today announced bringing back the rewards system with a revamped programme called SuperCoins that allows its members to redeem it, apart from shopping on Flipkart, across more than 100 partner brands including Zomato, OYO, UrbanClap, PhonePe, MakeMyTrip etc.

Flipkart Plus customers had tweeted in last few days that they either they weren’t able to redeem their coins or that the offers weren’t available the Flipkart Plus website.

“The coins are still with the customers. The redemption option was refreshed along with the programme. Flipkart Plus was launched a year back and had scaled to become one of the largest loyalty programmes in online shopping. Now we are at a stage where we want customers using this programme to get a lot more out of it and hence it is just a temporary refresh,” a Flipkart spokesperson told Financial Express Online.

The programme will be effective by early July following which it will be rolled out beyond the programme members to Flipkart’s larger customer base in coming few weeks. As per the programme, customers will be able to able earn coins on all transactions made on Flipkart and partner services hosted on Flipkart app.

Not just the loyalty programme helps Flipkart to enhance its number of repeat customers but also acquire more insights on customer behaviour and overall shopping experience while helping partner brands “by not just enabling them to engage with over 160 million Flipkart customers, but also help them reap the benefits of a true multi-brand ecosystem,” said Prakash Sikaria, Vice President, Growth & Monetization, at Flipkart.

Flipkart’s fashion arm Myntra had launched its loyalty programme Myntra Insider last year even as its fierce competitor Amazon has Amazon Prime as its loyalty programme globally.