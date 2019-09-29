Flipkart Big Billion Days: 2x sales on day 1 compared to last year, tier-II customers also doubled

Flipkart also claimed nearly 10 million new downloads of its app within a month towards its festive sale.

Walmart-owned Flipkart’s 2019 Big Billion Days sale is likely headed towards an overwhelming response from its customers as the company claimed to have already registered 2x sales growth in less than 24 hours of the opening day of the annual sale vis-a-vis the opening day of last year’s sale. While the company didn’t disclose figures about the value and volume of total transactions, it claimed that the first day, which started at 8 pm Saturday, saw “all major categories” including sports, women’s ethnic wear, kidswear, furniture, beauty, FMCG, baby care, private labels crossing last year ‘total business’ from the Big Billion Days.

“By all indications, this is going to be the biggest festive season that India has witnessed,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart in a statement. The company also highlighted the doubling of transacting customers on day 1 from tier-II cities against the first day of last year sales. However, it didn’t mention the number of customers. Importantly, e-commerce portals have been focusing on small cities including tier-II, III and beyond to drive growth this festive season.

Flipkart had earlier this month announced onboarding nearly 27,000 kirana stores based in 700 cities to help them sell their products to its 160 million users and also to reach out particularly in tier-II and III towns. “Affordability and value-driven themes clearly are the pulsating chords for India and Bharat,” added Krishnamurthy.

Among other key highlights from opening day sale for Flipkart was travel emerging as the fastest-growing category on Flipkart and claimed to be ahead of other companies in travel domain with 12X growth compared to last year, 3X transaction growth during early access (from Flipkart Plus Customers) in comparison to 2018 etc. The company also claimed nearly 10 million new downloads of its app within a month towards its festive sale.

Flipkart had topped digital retailers ranking for this year’s Forrester India Customer Experience Index (announced this month) and was ranked ahead of Snapdeal, Koovs, Shopclues, Myntra, and Amazon.