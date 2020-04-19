  • MORE MARKET STATS

Flipkart, Amazon, others can’t sell non-essential items in lockdown; govt revises e-commerce rules

By: |
Published: April 19, 2020 12:23:12 PM

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the notification said “sub-clause (v) under clause 14 on commercial and private establishments” has been excluded from the consolidated revised guidelines.

coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus lockdown in India, coronavirus impact India, coronavirus impact on economy, ecommerce websites during coronavirus, where to order essential items during coronavirus, coronavirus amazon orders, coronavirus flipkart orders, coronavirus big basket orders, coronavirus grofers orders, coronavirus Dmart orders, coronavirus big bazaar ordersThe government, in its last month order, had restricted e-commerce supplies to essential goods only.

Days after the government had allowed e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and others to operate under the current lockdown without stating any distinction between delivery of essential and non-essential goods, it has now revised the order. In its latest notification on Sunday, the Home Affairs Ministry has prohibited the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies during lockdown 2.0. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the notification to all state chief secretaries and secretaries of ministries and government departments said “sub-clause (v) under clause 14 on commercial and private establishments” has been excluded from the consolidated revised guidelines. The sub-clause (v) referred to “e-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.”

