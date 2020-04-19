Flipkart, Amazon, others can’t sell non-essential items in lockdown; govt revises e-commerce rules

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the notification said “sub-clause (v) under clause 14 on commercial and private establishments” has been excluded from the consolidated revised guidelines.
Days after the government had allowed e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and others to operate under the current lockdown without stating any distinction between delivery of essential and non-essential goods, it has now revised the order. In its latest notification on Sunday, the Home Affairs Ministry has prohibited the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies during lockdown 2.0. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the notification to all state chief secretaries and secretaries of ministries and government departments said “sub-clause (v) under clause 14 on commercial and private establishments” has been excluded from the consolidated revised guidelines. The sub-clause (v) referred to “e-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.”
