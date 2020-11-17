Flipkart acquires AR/VR startup Scapic to offer 3D shopping experience, virtual storefronts

Scapic acquisition is Flipkart’s second startup deal post-Covid. (Image: Reuters)

Days after acqui-hiring social gaming startup Mech Mocha, Walmart-owned Flipkart has now bought augmented reality (AR) startup Scapic. Bengaluru-based around four-year-old Scapic offers brands and e-commerce companies a virtual reality (VR) platform to create AR/VR content without coding for an immersive shopping experience for users. The cloud-based platform currently has clients in e-commerce and marketing segments, Flipkart said in a statement announcing the development. Scapic team will help Flipkart accelerate its efforts towards “deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.”

This is Flipkart’s second startup deal post-Covid. The company had earlier in November acquired the intellectual property and team of Mech Mocha to enhance its gaming strategy as it looks to develop new formats to boost user engagement on its gaming platform. Flipkart intends to ramp up its online customer experience as Covid has triggered a behavioural change among customers who are increasingly adopting the online channel to buy goods and services.

