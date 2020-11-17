Flipkart acquires AR/VR startup Scapic to offer 3D shopping experience, virtual storefronts

This is Flipkart’s second startup deal post-Covid. The company had earlier in November acquired the intellectual property and team of Mech Mocha to enhance its gaming strategy as it looks to develop new formats to boost user engagement on its gaming platform. Flipkart intends to ramp up its online customer experience as Covid has triggered a behavioural change among customers who are increasingly adopting the online channel to buy goods and services.
