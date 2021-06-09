Flipkart, Ace Turtle to launch Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us in India

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are focused on ensuring that our users across India have access to a wide range of quality products made available by brands and sellers on our platform.

Flipkart Group’s wholesale entity in India and omni-channel enablement platform Ace Turtle announced on Tuesday that a joint venture company set up by them has secured licensing rights for Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us in India through a strategic arrangement with WHP Global, the controlling shareholder of Toys“R”Us.

The arrangement will make the brand’s products available to consumers online through sellers in India.

Flipkart’s reach and expertise in technology and customer experiences, coupled with Ace Turtle’s omni-channel technology enabling buy-online and ship from store/pick up from store, endless-aisle, and other technological innovations, will ensure the efficient distribution of the brands. “This launch will strengthen Toys“R”Us’s brand presence and business, and further contribute to India’s growing toy sector,” Flipkart and Ace Turtle said in a joint statement.

Over the last few years, the selection of products in the toys and games category on Flipkart has grown enormously, the company said. In 2020, the e-commerce major is said to have recorded growth of close to 100%, as home-bound consumers took to online shopping.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are focused on ensuring that our users across India have access to a wide range of quality products made available by brands and sellers on our platform. With the Toys“R”Us global standard of quality, Indian consumers will now have access to many toys and baby care products. In addition, we believe this partnership will encourage efforts to grow the toy manufacturing industry in India.”