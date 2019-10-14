FITSO: This sports facilities provider aims to get people fitter

From left: Fitso, founded by three IIT Delhi alumni, Naman Sharma, Saurabh Agarwal and Rahool Sureka

Any sport is hugely under-served in India. Substandard management of facilities and non-market ready coaches keep sports enthusiasts off the field.

A full-stack sports facilities provider, Fitso, founded by three IIT Delhi alumni—Naman Sharma (ex- Zomato), Rahool Sureka (ex- UrbanClap, YepMe), Saurabh Agarwal (ex- Flipkart and Ironman Finisher) is changing that, sport by sport, match by match. It standardises the facilities at any stadium, field or court, implementing best practices in facility management using tech and providing highly trained coaches for great user experience. Starting with swimming in August 2015, it now has 20,000-odd subscribers in Delhi NCR and is a big champion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India movement.

Fitso’s primary product, SEALs, offers coaching and access to all-weather swimming pools in Delhi-NCR through the year and has now been launched in Hyderabad as well. Fitso also provides multiple new sports programmes for badminton, tennis and other sports. It is now planning to launch an All-in-One pass to provide its subscribers access to all of its facilities across different sports.

“As the name suggests, Fitso’- “Fitness with Sports” sets us apart from the other players in the industry who are focused on fitness through workouts with expensive equipment and are venue-oriented,” says Naman Sharma, co-founder, Fitso. “We found a gap in an unorganised and conventional sports segment. To fill that gap, we are making fitness accessible and affordable using technology for people who want to play sports to get fit, by eliminating the need for a gym membership or expensive equipment.”

Fitso uses technology in two key areas – for providing a better user experience by assisting its coaches and managing facilities at scale by recording and analysising data. It employs five to six coaches per pool to ensure that every subscriber gets proper attention from coaches. The facility management technology is more to do with data analytics and commodity sensors, explains Sharma. “For instance, in a pool, it can automate checking of metrics like chlorine level in pool, pH of water, etc., using sensors and manage them centrally so that corrective actions can automatically be recommended to the pool staff.”

Fitso raised $1.5 million in pre-Series A funding led by SRI Capital and participation from Sprout Capital, IPV Capital, Pankaj Chaddah (co-founder, Zomato), Ashish Gupta (co-founder, Helion Venture Partners). With this fundraise, Fitso will increase the number of indoor all-weather swimming pools. It is also planning a training course for coaches so as to have a pipeline of trained coaches as it expands across multiple cities.