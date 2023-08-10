Fitness startup All Is Well raises $250k from Bharat Founders Fund, angels

Seed funding: Less than a year old AI-enabled integrated fitness app for sportspersons All Is Well has raised $250,000 from Bharat Founders Fund and a clutch of angel investors including Shantanu Deshpande (Founder CEO Bombay Shaving Company), Abhishek Banerjee (Popular Bollywood Actor & Entrepreneur), Pradeep Parameswaran (RGM APAC Uber Mobility), Vijay Aggarwal (Ex-CTO BharatPe & Blinkit), Aarti Gill (Co-Founder Oziva), Sumit Jain (CEO Graphy and Co-Founder CommonFloor) and others.

The startup was launched in October 2022 by IIT Roorkee alum Vaibhav Tandon and Badminton player Aparna Popat to address the gap in India where 4 million competitive and aspirational sportspersons underperform due to fitness issues, injuries, stress and their coaches not having access to sport-science expertise. All Is Well focuses on the health aspects such as weight loss and sugar control.

To startup offers AI-led insights and access to personalized physical, nutrition and mental training techniques for sportspersons of all levels.

Vaibhav Tandon, CEO, All Is Well, said “Access to these sport-specific and personalized training techniques was once exclusive to the elite sportspersons. Through our team, which has trained champions like P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Shreyas Iyer and Surya Kumar Yadav, we are scaling this expertise to a larger user base including the recreational sports community.”

The company said it will deploy the funds to encompass new sports and to integrate wearable technology into its existing AI-based digital product. The startup said it will also file international patents for some of its IPs in the coming months including All Is Well Fitness Score (AFS) which is an intuitive, 3D fitness score, like a CIBIL score, for comparing and tracking overall sport-specific fitness.

“We believe that technology would play a huge role in enabling sports talent to realize their true potential. AIW’s approach of partnering with sports academies and integrating technology at a grass-root level paves the right path for them to build a product that can be used at scale,” said Maanav Saagar, Partner Bharat Founders Fund.

The Advisory Panel of the startup consists of Rahul Chaudhary (Co-founder Treebo), Vijay Aggarwal (Ex-CTO, BharatPe) and Manish Gupta (Ex-Moglix and Cashify). The startup has so far established partnerships with academies like the Gary Kirsten Cricket India centers and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and 14 players from the Indian badminton team are using the app.

