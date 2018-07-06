Fitness consultation platform SQUATS ventures into offline space, targets 120 ‘Diet and Wellness’ centres by 2020

SQUATS was started in 2016 and will now open its offline stores. (Source: IE)

Pune-based online fitness consultation platform SQUATS is all set to give fitness enthusiasts an integrated platform to plan their customised diet, fitness and wellness regimens. The platform which was launched in 2016 is set to open more than 10 diet and wellness centres across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Raipur and Bangalore with an aim to reach out to those who prefer face-to-face counselling. The latest expansion is only a start as the company plans to open over 120 centres across India including tier-3 cities by 2020.

Jyoti Sehrawat Dabas, Director- Strategy and Planning, said that they are excited about the platform’s offline debut. “While we will be launching these 10+ centres across tier-1 and 2 cities in next two years to reach out to segments that are inaccessible for a variety of reasons, we are targeting 120+ centres across India including tier 3 cities by 2020,” he said.

SQUATS began as a revolution on Facebook in 2016. Initially, the idea was to address the challenges in the fitness industry where misinformation, distrust, unsatisfactory results, quick-fix solutions, and fad diets were impacting its reputation.

However, over the last 24 months, it has become a mode to educate and empower the community to take charge of their health. SQUATS implements a different approach to help the members and provide them with the right knowledge to community support, mentorship and guidance by its team of 130+ consultants

“Our motive is to make the task of staying fit and healthy extremely easy for even someone sitting in Surat or Aurangabad. They should be able to open SQUATS website for their diet or training plans and also meet the fitness consultants for any queries related to their fitness goals,” Dabas added.

The platform has managed to attract clients from overseas as well. In fact, 30% of its clientele comprises NRIs. SQUATS largely caters to people between the age groups of 25 and 35 years. It provides the clients with weekly diet and training plans are provided to the client based on their health history, current lifestyle, and goals.

Till now, the interactions with consultants were happening over the phone or through messengers. But, the launch of offline wellness centres will enable customers to access holistic and seamless guidance towards their fitness excursion.