Fireside Ventures closes its first fund of Rs 340 crore backed by Unilever Ventures, ITC, among others

The founding team of Fireside ventures (L-R) VS Kannan Sitaram, Vinay Singh and Kanwaljit Singh

Early stage venture fund, Fireside Ventures, has announced the close of its first fund with a corpus of Rs 340 crore. The venture firm further plans to invest the fund in 20-25 startups over next two to three years. There has been a shift in the consumer buying behaviour. The media release stated that the new consumer class i.e. the millennial shopper is looking for values from their products like authenticity, clean labels, ethical sourcing and production etc. They are attuned to spending on brands which are unique in catering to their personal preferences. The rise of these young brands can be attributed to the growing modern retail infrastructure and the emergence of the digital universe which is augmenting the discoverability and accessibility of such brands.

The venture firm believes that these macro trends will enable a large number of innovative brands to be launched in India and it wants to support these disruptive brands. Their current portfolio includes Yoga Bar, Samosa Singh, Goodness Beverages, Design Café, Bombay Shaving Company, Mama Earth, Vahdam Teas, Kwik 24,among others.

Led by Kanwaljit Singh, Vinay Singh and VS Kannan Sitaram, the firm provides early stage investments, from seed to Series A. Commenting on the fund close, Kanwaljit SIngh said, “The rhythm of consumer brand businesses is unique and requires an investor with a different DNA. The union of digital proliferation and demand for consumer brands is creating new opportunities and business models that will allow multiple new brands to be built in India more efficiently and in faster timeframes. It is this trend in the consumer brand space that lights up Fireside Ventures, we see this as a big opportunity and stand committed to introduce, mentor and promote brands in this space.

The firm is further anchored by the likes of Premji Invest, Westbridge Capital, Mariwala Family Office, Unilever Ventures, Emami Ltd., RP-Sanjiv Goenka Family Office, Sunil Munjal’s Hero Enterprise Investment Office and ITC Ltd.

Also, they recently announced their advisory board comprising of industry veterans like Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Amazon and Country Manager India, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd, and Sri Rajan, Chairman, Bain & Company India.