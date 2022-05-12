Fintech startup AssetPlus raises $3.6 million led by InCred, Rainmatter

Fintech platform AssetPlus raised $3.6 million in a funding round led by Bhupinder Singh of InCred and Nithin Kamath of Rainmatter. The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, Swaroop Kittu Kolluri, Amit Nanavati, Kedar Kulkarni, and other angel investors.

Launched in 2018, the Chennai-headquartered fintech aims to utilise the funds to expand its business and include more financial products on the platform.

AssetPlus was founded by two IIT-Madras graduates, Awanish Raj and Vishranth Suresh, and focuses on offering digital-first solutions to financial advisors and mutual fund distributors.

The company aims to streamline the processes of investing in mutual funds by offering a platform with a plethora of features, including multi-portfolio support, unbiased research, digital marketing functionalities, and more. By reinventing the traditional approach to handling multiple clients, the AssetPlus offers a cost-free lifetime registration to all registered ARN-holders to expand their services to geographies with a single dashboard.

Awanish Raj, co-founder, AssetPlus, said: “Undoubtedly, we have built a community of users who use the platform every day. Now that we have seen the success of our platform, we are eager to roll out new financial products. We’ll be focusing on product development over the next few years.”

The platform is used by 1,500 plus distributors who have onboarded over 2,25,000 users and over Rs 750 crore worth of transactions were processed during the last financial year alone. With this round of funding, AssetPlus aims to empower over 10,000 distributors and 5,00,000 investors in the next 18 months and provide access to all financial products on a single platform.