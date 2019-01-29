Fintech companies set new funding record; Asia sees biggest jump in deals in 2018

In terms of deal volume, the investments were made across 1,707 deals. This is 227 deals above 2017 number of 1,480 deals.

Venture capital-backed fintech companies set a new record last year with investors across the world putting a whopping $39.57 billion, up by 120% from the preceding year, showed data published by research firm CB Insights recently.

In terms of deal volume, the investments were made across 1,707 deals. This is 227 deals above 2017 number of 1,480 deals, Reuters quoted CB Insights.

The 120% increase, according to research data, was mostly due to 52 deals that saw investments over $100 million and made up for $24.88 billion, the bulk of the total amount.

35% of the total investments in fintech companies last year was held by $14 billion in funding raised by Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of China’s Alibaba.

Asian deals grew by 38% in 2018 from the previous year, the highest rise globally worth $22.65 billion, the data said. Europe, however, saw a decline in deal volume even as the deal value hit a record high of $3.53 billion.

According to data analytics platform Tracxn, fintech has also been among the top three sectors in India. In 2016, fintech companies raised $619 million in 180 deals; in 2017, the number went up to over $2 billion across 183 deals. Last year, the deal value went down to $1.5 billion invested through 175 deals.

Fintech companies in the US raised a record $11.89 billion in 659 investments.

Moreover, five companies including credit card provider Brex, digital bank Monzo and data aggregator Plaid exceeded the $1 billion valuation mark to turn unicorns in the last three months of the year.

Fintech sector globally has been on a roll with investors putting billions of dollars into its companies that they think can disrupt existing financial services and banking sector by offering technology-enabled cheaper, faster and better access of services on a single platform.

The key areas where fintech companies have sprouted significantly include payments, lending, banking, wealth management, insurance, etc.

However, despite record investments, CB Insights estimates that the companies will likely stretch their road to public listings.

“IPO activity is likely to remain lacklustre in 2019,” the research said.