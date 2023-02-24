FE SMExports Summit: Enabling SMEs to scale up in a challenging world

The second edition of FEAspire’s SMExports Summit is a fully packed-out success at Eros Hotel, New Delhi.

Opening with a networking breakfast, the summit provides a unique platform for SMEs to connect and trade in a world of opportunity and change.

India’s exports of merchandise and services touched a record high of $669 billion in the financial year 2021-22, growing 34.50 per cent from the previous fiscal. This growth momentum is expected to continue in the current financial year with exports in April – January period registering a 17.3 per cent growth to $641 billion over the same period in the last fiscal year.

Moreover, it is also important to note that, according to the official data, the MSME sector’s share in India’s annual merchandise exports had dropped to 45.04 per cent in FY22 from 49.75 per cent in FY20. As of August 2022, the share had further dropped to 42.67 per cent. Nonetheless, MSME exports had surged 21.8 per cent from 155.9 billion dollars in financial year 2020 to 190 billion dollars in financial year 2022.

But, with the global economy experiencing a surge in inflation and facing risks of a significant slowdown in growth, there is no doubt that there will be strong economic headwinds over the next few years.

In this context, FE Aspire’s second edition of the SMExports Summit aims to enable more MSMEs to capture the global markets.

It also strives to remove barriers small business owners face when entering and expanding in international markets in order to facilitate traction and growth.

The summit is designed for the leadership teams of India’s SMEs looking to increase market share, or break into new markets.

An initiative of FEAspire – — the MSME dedicated vertical of Financial Express Digital – the summit has Adobe as its associate partner, ECGC Ltd as its supporting partner and FIEO as its knowledge partner.

FEAspire is proud to set a high bar with the quality of content submissions for this year’s FE SMExports Summit, and to offer an innovative line-up of diverse sessions.

Giving honest advice on exporting and constructive insights into embracing digital technology to maximise business potential, high level panels are set to discuss cutting edge topics such as identifying the right market for exporting and managing financial risks in trade to ease of logistics for exporters with digitisation.

Small business founders will hear first-hand from the most senior, influential and informed industry captains on how to access export opportunities in key overseas regions, including how SMEs are winning contracts overseas.

This content-packed summit highlights the international opportunities available to small businesses and prepares them for their next steps in selling their products/services globally.

It also underlines how the Indian government, trade and commercial bodies can support and energise this palpable and dynamic trend.

By accessing this event, small business founders get to connect with MSME promoters, accelerators and associations, banks, payment solution providers, financial services organisations, regulatory authorities, technology companies, logistics players, compliance experts, trade finance companies and export promotion councils.

