FE.com launches The ScaleUp Summit 2022

The one-day online event The ScaleUp Summit 2022 is conceptualised to address the growth challenges MSME entrepreneurs face through its ‘how-to’ webinars, case studies of successful MSMEs and an exclusive Masterclass session on understanding complex financial statements of the firm.

The Indian business landscape is dominated by dwarfs. More than 99.4 per cent (6.30 crore) MSMEs are in the micro segment while less than 0.6 per cent are small and mid-size firms (3.31 lakh are small and just 5,000 are mid-size businesses). This problem occurs when companies don’t follow the gradual growth path of micro to small and small to medium entities. The reasons to discourage them from scaling up are several: poor access to finance, high cost of doing business, lack of adequate infrastructure, skilled labour amongst others. This concern is glaring for the Indian economy as small businesses are low on productivity and lose out on efficiencies of scale, holding back job creation.

This February 24, the FinancialExpress.com presents a one-day online conclave, The ScaleUp Summit 2022 to address the growth challenges MSME entrepreneurs face. With the financial year coming to its end and the new budget announced recently, it’s time for MSMEs to relook at their operating model, plan new strategies and de-risk their business growth. So, if you have ever wondered how to accelerate your firm towards its growth path, this event is for you!

The summit will focus on ‘how-to’ webinars, showcase case studies of successful MSMEs and feature an exclusive Masterclass session to decipher the financial health of your company better.

The Chief Guest for the event is Alka Arora, Joint Secretary, MSME Ministry and CMD, The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and Sudatta Mandal, Deputy MD, SIDBI will be presenting the keynote address.

Here are other esteemed speakers who would be sharing their insights at the event:

Harjinder Kaur Talwar, MD & CEO, Comvision India Kiron Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, Chopra Retec Rubber Products Matt Chitharanjan, Co-Founder and CEO, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) R. Srinivasan, Founder Director, AIRA Consulting Rajan Raje, Chair, MSME Forum, Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Group CEO, Nichem Solutions

Reserve your slot by registering here to catch these trailblazers of the MSME sector on February 24, 2022. Hope to see you there!