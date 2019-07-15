Farm2Fam: Quick fix for our daily nutrition needs

Keya Salot, Founder, Farm2Fam

Micro, refreshing, healthy and affordable—there is no reason why we would not see Farm2Fam as a breakthrough idea in the field of food and sustainable development. With growing realisation about how human society is going to end up with monetary resources but no food one day, Keya Salot took up the challenge to bring about a change.

As the first step, Salot started working on sustainable urban agriculture. Further, she worked with several industry experts to set up a system that would be a perfect balance of traditional Indian method of agriculture and the technology of insulation and automation. Her idea behind choosing micro-greens as a product to launch was not only the fact that they are fresh but also the fact that they are 40% more nutritious than the normal vegetables we consume, also assisting the healing of patients with cancer, diabetes and thyroid. They also have sustainability of three to four days. She came up with the idea of urban farming and launched Farm2Fam in January this year.

Farm2Fam, with its operations currently confined to Mumbai, offers 30 exotic flavours which include Swiss chard, alfalfa, nasturtium, purple kohlrabi, sango radish and sunflower, taking forward the knowledge of agriculture and combining it with the science of nutrition to produce premium micro-greens.

“It is often seen that when life gets busy; fitness is the first item dropped from the to-do list. With the changing environment, micro-greens are the best substitute for healthy food because it’s a perfect blend of taste and nutrition,” she says. “Farm2Fam promises to be a quick fix for our daily intake of nutrition.”

Salot believes that first-hand experience is the best teacher; she conducted several experiments last year before finally going ahead with the product launch. Within just three months of its launch, Farm2Fam already has a healthy number of subscribers, and top hotels and restaurants such as Taj Lands’ End, Four Seasons, Sofitel and Illuminati figure among its clients. It has celebrated names such as Luke Coutinho, Aalika Shah and cosmetologist Sonali Kohli on board. Further, its products have been approved by well-known nutritionist Pooja Makhija.

Salot had started out small, with finances from her parent company and just a team of three people. However, after seeing the market response her immediate goal is 100 consumers by the end of six months and 300 by the year 2020.

The micro-greens industry is not that widespread in India as compared to the USA and Europe where its products have started replacing multi-vitamin tablets. However, Salot hopes this awareness will reach India’s shores soon, especially with the increasing focus among urban Indias on improving their health status with natural nutrition.