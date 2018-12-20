Facebook’s Eduardo Saverin & IFC-backed packaging startup Bizongo launches new brand identity

The new brand design is developed by Mumbai based design and digital company, The Minimalist.

B2B marketplace for packaging material Bizongo has launched new brand identity including its logo and a brand revamp for its solutions including Procure Live, Design Square and Partner Hub, its CEO Aniket Deb told FE Online. “Our communication to our buyers, sellers, and the market wasn’t right around what we stand for. We were seen as a startup in the packaging market whereas we wanted to be seen as the one-stop shop for everything related to packaging. The new identity communicates this well,” said Deb.

“Particularly after we raised our Series B funding round in May this year, we decided to revamp the product offerings and the company’s brand identity as we entered into the mid-stage growth of the business.” Launched in 2015, Bizongo estimates the packaging market size to be $50 billion in India.

“We felt that from last years of existence we were doing justice of everything packaging, after raising series b, we realised of taking next step to define what the brand stands for as the team gets bigger and get more seller and buyers we should speak one language.”

The new brand design is developed by Mumbai based design and digital company, The Minimalist. Bizongo serves businesses in industries including food & beverage, FMCG, consumer durables, automobile, and engineering. Deb claimed that the company’s annual turnover has grown around 4 times to Rs 300-350 crore currently from Rs 80-90 crore in FY18.

“Our monthly active buyers are close to 100 and growing 15% monthly while the number of sellers is 750 listed on Bizongo and growing by 25-30% every month. Our monthly revenue is around Rs 25-28 crore,” said Deb.

Bizongo will be launching an artwork platform, in January 2019, for buyers to lock-in the various attributes of the packaging design including the colour, font, size and shape and other attributes. The platform will be in sync with the sellers who will be able to check the requirements of the brand and acknowledge them simultaneously.

The startup is exploring international expansion to the USA, Middle East, and Southeast Asia by mid-2019. “The profiles of sellers in India and other countries seems similar to us in terms of their business size, expertise in the single product category, and a large part of their manufacturing plant capacity remains underutilised.