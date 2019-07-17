Facebook, T-Hub picks these 10 AI startups for accelerator programme; offers technology, mentoring, other support

The 10 startups were picked out of 140 applications.

Facebook and one of India’s largest startup incubators — T-Hub has picked 10 AI startups for the second edition of its accelerator programme – India Innovation Accelerator focusing on solving social issues in the areas of health and wellbeing, agriculture, water and sanitation, climate change etc., through AI. Startups will receive operational support, mentoring, training on product development, marketing, partnerships, and management, T-Hub said in a statement. Facebook’s FbStart programme that helps startups build and grow their businesses including technical support from Facebook, ad credits, and free tools and services from its partners such as Amazon, Dropbox, etc. would also be available to select startups.

The programme would boost “next generation of tech startups applying AI for social good and accelerate their development by giving them access to expertise,” said Manish Chopra, Head and Director of Partnerships, Facebook India.Startups focusing on solving “social challenges need all the help they can get in terms of great technical support, market access, and industry connects,” said Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub.

The 10 startups were picked out of 140 applications based on their quality of technology-based solutions, product/solution market readiness and social impact among other relevant parameters. These startups include financial services startup ftcash, blockchain company StaTwig, digital onboarding service for banking sector Signzy, geospatial data intelligence startup Blue Sky Analytics, legal research platform Pensieve, energy management solution provider Greenturn Idea Factory, agritech startup Sensegrass, drone startup Marut Drones, recruiting solution startup Shortlist Professionals, and emotional wellness startup Innerhour.

Facebook had last month invested in Indian reselling startup Meesho that allows individuals and businesses to sell online via social networking platforms. Back in 2014, Facebook had acquired enterprise software startup Little Eye Labs. T-Hub runs multiple support programmes for startups around software development, agritech, smart city, fintech, cybersecurity etc. T-Hub was set up in 2015 and has so far supported more than 1100 domestic and foreign startups.