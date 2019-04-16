Facebook, Ravi Venkatesan’s GAME join hands to boost mass entrepreneurship; targets 50 million jobs by 2030

GAME is targeting to create 10 million entrepreneurs including 50 per cent women for generating 50 million jobs by 2030.

Entrepreneurship development platform launched last year by former Microsoft Chairman Ravi Venkatesan — Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) has partnered with Facebook to promote mass entrepreneurship across India and fuel job creation.

GAME and Facebook will support small entrepreneurs in building their businesses using digital platforms to aggregate demand, market products and acquire customers. Also, it will encourage youth to pursue entrepreneurship and enable them to collaborate, learn and succeed along with using Facebook and Instagram to enhance the learning.

The two platforms will launch a project for local communities of rural entrepreneurs and find solutions for women entrepreneurs along with a grand prize challenge for innovative businesses.

“(This) is in line with Facebook’s commitment to training 5 million people with digital and entrepreneurial skills by 2021,” GAME said in a statement.

“We believe that when you give women and youth the skills and technology to improve their lives, we can equip them to unlock economic and social value for themselves and their communities. Our partnership with GAME seeks to create these models and implementations in priority,” says Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Facebook – India, South & Central Asia.

GAME and Facebook will begin the first phase of the initiative this year and will cover 10 states across the country including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra etc.

The initiative will, overall, work towards five areas identified by GAME including making mass entrepreneurship aspirational, nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets early, converting job seekers to entrepreneurs, helping single and micro-entrepreneurs grow, and enabling mass entrepreneurship among women.

“Imagine the power of a platform that can bring together communities of artisan clusters, agri-entrepreneurs or homepreneurs in the thousands to learn, collaborate and succeed- the possibilities are boundless. That potential to transform the world for small entrepreneurs is what excites us most, about our partnership with Facebook,” said Ravi Venkatesan, Founder, GAME and ex-Chairman of Microsoft India and Bank of Baroda.

Women contribute to only 23 per cent of internet users and 6 per cent of mass entrepreneurs in India, the statement said.

The tie-up will eventually aim at bringing more women into entrepreneurship through digital means while its initial programme and pilots will work with homemakers and women with mobility challenges.