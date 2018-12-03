Facebook does a YouTube; allow users to monetize their videos through ad breaks

Facebook has launched monetisation tools for its users to monetize their content by adding ad breaks or short ads in them, Facebook announced during its India “Creator Day” event in Mumbai. (IE)

Finally, content creators on Facebook can make money. Social media giant Facebook is aggressively sweeping into YouTube’s territory to retain and attract user-generated content. Facebook has launched monetisation tools for its users to monetize their content by adding ad breaks or short ads in them, Facebook announced during its India “Creator Day” event in Mumbai.

Ad breaks would currently be in available five languages viz., English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali for eligible partners, Facebook said.

Users would be able to decide the placement of ad breaks in videos with the minimum duration of three minutes even as they can turn them off for individual videos. Further, ad breaks would be applicable to videos that have attracted over 30,000 1-minute views in total over the past two months and have 10,000 followers apart from meeting Facebook’s ‘Monetisation Eligibility Standards’.

“The biggest trend that Indian digital industry has witnessed in consumer behaviour is rapid growth in the adoption of video,” Facebook’s Head of Product for Video Paresh Rajwat said. “We’re seeing consumer videos exploding on our platform and today video has become one of the biggest drivers of engagement growth on Facebook.”

Facebook also launched Brand Collabs Manager for companies to find and partner with content creators for branded content opportunities. Brands can reach out to the content creators via their profiles created through Brands Collabs Manager. However, the service will be available in India in 2019.

“Besides community content, where people share their experiences, we are a platform where professional content creators come to find an audience and also earn money,” said Paresh Rajwat.

In August this year, Facebook launched Watch — its video-on-demand video service to other countries after being available in the US in August last year. It would latest videos around sports, news, entertainment, etc., in the user’s personalised Watch feed. However, the service is reportedly being tested in India.