Ex-Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy joins Ola as SVP Corporate Affairs

By: |
Published: January 27, 2020 7:04:12 PM

Saddy has over 35 years of experience in corporate affairs and government relations, business development and finance.

An Ola spokesperson confirmed the appointment.An Ola spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

Ride hailing platform Ola has named former Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy as its senior vice president corporate affairs.

“Sanjiv will be responsible for building deep relationships with key authorities, government agencies and other related stakeholders and in closely engaging and working with them as a business,” Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to the employees.

Related News

“Consequently, all our regional corporate affairs and law enforcement leads will report to him,” he wrote.

An Ola spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

Saddy has over 35 years of experience in corporate affairs and government relations, business development and finance. In his previous role, he was working with Flipkart, leading its government relations and corporate affairs mandate.

He has also worked with Tata Communications, Emaar MGF Land Ltd and Freightwinds and Travels Ltd, among other companies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Ex-Flipkart executive Sanjiv Saddy joins Ola as SVP Corporate Affairs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Urban cooperative banks report nearly 1,000 frauds worth over Rs 220 crore in past five fiscals: RBI
2OPPO signs pact with IIT Hyderabad for research in 5G, AI, others
3Budget 2020: Banks should lend to MSMEs without collateral if government, PSUs delay payments