Eupheus Learning: Edtech firm writing a new chapter with its products

Amit Kapoor, co founder and director, Eupheus Learning

By Srinath Srinivasan

Eupheus learning is a Delhi-based ed-tech startup which tries to offer school-going children a single education platform, starting at school and ending at home, that can replace legacy systems of learnings. The startup aims to achieve this by being omni-channel (digital content and books) and offering materials that would cover all pedagogies, while legacy systems of learning stick to a particular one.

Amit Kapoor, co-founder and director, Eupheus Learning believes that as an ed-tech startup, school segment is where the major market lies. “For us, the approach is to get a captive audience via the institutional route and start offering at-home learning solutions to them. This brings down customer acquisition costs drastically and helps us stick with students for 8-10 years, from grade 1 to 10, as they grow,” explains Kapoor, talking about his business model, while his competitors follow a different customer acquisition approach.

Kapoor also says that Eupheus is the only company whose products have a wireframe that focuses on all the three areas of learning—curricular, supplemental and at-home learning, thereby providing flexibility to schools to choose only what they want, across subjects and concepts. Currently, its products are present in 3500 schools, across 52 cities and over 3.2 million students make use of them. The company has been operating for around two years, focusing on areas where CBSE/ICSE private schools are concentrated.

“Any partner who works with us, are with us for 5-8 years. We have partnered with a number of companies, for example, Canada-based roboGarden for coding and Singapore-based Koobits for maths,” mentions Kapoor, explaining the role played by partners to enhance their products and to add expertise that is not available in-house.

Today the company has 13 partners across the world. The actual team comprises people from Britannica-Encyclopedia, with over Rs 7 crore investment bootstrapped to the founding team. Kapoor has also raised around Rs 17 crore in pre-series A funding and at the moment, the revenue stands at Rs 60 crore. The in-house tech team runs a machine learning platform to enhance the products based on the data gathered from the numerous schools and students on a real time basis.

Kapoor says that the main task is to create products that will address all sub-areas of a curriculum and to design it keeping in mind the varied abilities of a teacher who is going to use it to teach kids. “As a teacher’s role evolves, she has to take up admin work as well. While there are tools to do that, we provide them tools that will ease the teaching part as well,” says Kapoor.

Another important challenge is to constantly adapt to the changing external ecosystem. “Three years ago, if I wanted to sell a homework app, many schools would have told me that their students didn’t have connectivity at home. Today, it’s easily available and affordable and won’t be a problem,” alking about how important it is to be conscious of the changing dynamics.