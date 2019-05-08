ESG platform ECube appoints Chandru Badrinarayanan as managing partner

ECube, an ESG (environment, social and governance) platform which was launched by former Tata executives in January this year and is on its way to raise $1 billion, announced the appointment of Chandru Badrinarayanan as its managing partner. Badrinarayanan, who was executive director and head of MSCI\u2019s India business, spent more than six years developing its India business related to indexes, analytics and ESG. He was MSCI\u2019s India country head till April 30 this year. As managing partner at ECube, Badrinarayanan will be involved in institutional investor engagement, ESG research, investee company interactions, investment monitoring, IP management and new business development. In January, former Tata Group leaders and industry veterans partnered with Quantum Advisors to launch the billion-dollar ESG fund, that stated it intends to take meaningful stakes in a range of listed companies, mostly in the mid-cap space, by adopting an active approach to work with promoters, boards and managements. In a conversation with FE, Badrinarayanan said ECube has already commenced roadshows for fund raising and is targeting large institutional investors outside India that include sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and endowments, for investments in the ESG fund. Read Also| Dawn of B2B startups: 3,200 new ventures emerged till 2018, tripled in 5 years against market misconception \u201cThe tenor of the fund is eight years and we will typically be investing $30 million to $50 million in a company. We will be operating only in the listed equity space for our first fund and will take an active, sustained, collaborative approach with our investee firms to enhance their ESG metrics. We have had excellent touch-points and keen interest as far as potential investments in our ESG fund is concerned,\u201d he said. For the first fund, ECube is looking at only Indian entities as investee companies. The fund has looked at firms in the consumer durables, consumer products and manufacturing sectors so far, for potential investments. \u201cWe have seen some very good interest from potential investee firms,\u201d Badrinarayanan said, adding that the first of the investments is likely to happen in a few months time. ECube is chaired by Mukund Govind Rajan, former Tata Brand custodian and member of the Group Executive Council, and chief ethics officer of the Tata Group. Former Tata Capital chief operating officer Govind Sankaranarayanan and former Tata Sons director Alan Rosling are also part of the fund. \u201cChandru is a pioneer of the ESG movement in India, and with his sophisticated understanding of the key drivers of ESG improvement, will add huge value to our agenda of behavioural change in corporate India in favour of better ESG performance,\u201d Rajan said.