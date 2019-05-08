ESG platform ECube appoints Chandru Badrinarayanan as managing partner

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 12:39:01 AM

Badrinarayanan, who was executive director and head of MSCI’s India business, spent more than six years developing its India business related to indexes, analytics and ESG. He was MSCI’s India country head till April 30 this year.

ECube, ESG platform, environment, social, governance, Chandru Badrinarayanan, managing partner, MSCI, India business, investor engagement, ESG research, investee company interactions, investment monitoring, IP management, new business developmentChandru Badrinarayanan (YouTube)

ECube, an ESG (environment, social and governance) platform which was launched by former Tata executives in January this year and is on its way to raise $1 billion, announced the appointment of Chandru Badrinarayanan as its managing partner.

Badrinarayanan, who was executive director and head of MSCI’s India business, spent more than six years developing its India business related to indexes, analytics and ESG. He was MSCI’s India country head till April 30 this year.

As managing partner at ECube, Badrinarayanan will be involved in institutional investor engagement, ESG research, investee company interactions, investment monitoring, IP management and new business development.

In January, former Tata Group leaders and industry veterans partnered with Quantum Advisors to launch the billion-dollar ESG fund, that stated it intends to take meaningful stakes in a range of listed companies, mostly in the mid-cap space, by adopting an active approach to work with promoters, boards and managements.

In a conversation with FE, Badrinarayanan said ECube has already commenced roadshows for fund raising and is targeting large institutional investors outside India that include sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and endowments, for investments in the ESG fund.

Read Also| Dawn of B2B startups: 3,200 new ventures emerged till 2018, tripled in 5 years against market misconception

“The tenor of the fund is eight years and we will typically be investing $30 million to $50 million in a company. We will be operating only in the listed equity space for our first fund and will take an active, sustained, collaborative approach with our investee firms to enhance their ESG metrics. We have had excellent touch-points and keen interest as far as potential investments in our ESG fund is concerned,” he said.

For the first fund, ECube is looking at only Indian entities as investee companies. The fund has looked at firms in the consumer durables, consumer products and manufacturing sectors so far, for potential investments. “We have seen some very good interest from potential investee firms,” Badrinarayanan said, adding that the first of the investments is likely to happen in a few months time.

ECube is chaired by Mukund Govind Rajan, former Tata Brand custodian and member of the Group Executive Council, and chief ethics officer of the Tata Group.

Former Tata Capital chief operating officer Govind Sankaranarayanan and former Tata Sons director Alan Rosling are also part of the fund.

“Chandru is a pioneer of the ESG movement in India, and with his sophisticated understanding of the key drivers of ESG improvement, will add huge value to our agenda of behavioural change in corporate India in favour of better ESG performance,” Rajan said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. ESG platform ECube appoints Chandru Badrinarayanan as managing partner
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition