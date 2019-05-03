Enterprise cloud platform Zenoti raises $50 million in Series C round

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 2:26:44 AM

The funds raised will be used for investment into the firm’s sales and marketing segments as well as to build a war chest to potentially look at inorganic growth opportunities, said a source close to the deal.

According to Sudheer Koneru, chief executive at Zenoti, the firm has witnessed more than 100% growth in the past year and is on target to achieve 130% growth in 2019.

Enterprise cloud platform Zenoti closed its Series C funding round where it raised $50 million, led by Tiger Global Management with the participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Accel Partners. The latest round takes Zenoti’s total fund raise to $71 million.

The funds raised will be used for investment into the firm’s sales and marketing segments as well as to build a war chest to potentially look at inorganic growth opportunities, said a source close to the deal.

“Every country where they are present is still under-penetrated. If you take the US as an example, from east coast to west coast there is so much of the market that is yet to be penetrated from Zenoti’s perspective,” the source said. It is noteworthy that 55% of Zenoti’s business comes from the US.

“The firm is doing very well with its clients and if they have more people on the ground to win business, the US itself will do significantly better. Similar is the story with other developed markets. Zenoti has a net retention ratio of 130%—meaning if the customer spends $100 towards the firm this year, they will spend a $130 next year,” the source said.

Some of the brands that Zenoti has catered to include Waxing the City, Massage Heights, Mario Tricoci, Prose Boutiques, Sono Bello and Rudy’s Barbershop. It recently expanded into the resort space, adding MGM Resorts and Taj Hotels to its customer mix. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Zenoti on the transaction.

According to Sudheer Koneru, chief executive at Zenoti, the firm has witnessed more than 100% growth in the past year and is on target to achieve 130% growth in 2019.

Scott Shleifer, partner at Tiger Global, said the beauty and wellness markets are large and growing. “Zenoti is improving productivity for many salon and spa operators, and we are excited to partner with Sudheer and his team as they continue innovating.”

Zenoti caters to the beauty and wellness industry. The firm, which was founded in 2010, provides an all-in-one, enterprise cloud-based software solution for the beauty and wellness industry including salons, spas and med spas and caters to businesses across 44 countries. It allows users to manage every different aspects of a business like appointment bookings, employee management, inventory management, marketing automation, and analytics in a mobile solution.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Enterprise cloud platform Zenoti raises $50 million in Series C round
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition