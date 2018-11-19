Ekincare: Raising a toast to good health

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 1:10 AM

The healthtech platform reads medical data from health records, predicts health risks and offers personalised recommendations with the help of AI and data science.

ekincare, smeKiran Kalakuntla, Founder and CEO, eKincare

Hyderabad-based eKincare has designed an integrated healthcare benefit platform which is driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science. eKincare’s AI-powered personal health assistant reads medical data from health records, predicts health risks and provides timely personalised recommendations to beat certain crucial medical risks. All one has to do is take pictures of the physical medical records and eKincare will do the rest with the patent-pending platform—as easy as taking a selfie!

Betting on predictive diagnosis, eKincare is the brainchild of 35-year-old Kiran Kalakuntla. It was launched in October 2014 by Kalakuntla and Srikanth Samudrala (co-founder and CTO). It recently bagged Series A funding of $1.5 million from Endiya Partners, Ventureast, Eight Roads, Touchstone Equities and others. “We have developed a product that is disrupting the way employee health-spend is perceived in organisations across India. With the usage of technology, data science and curated services, we have assisted organisations to reach their optimal health and save on healthcare costs,” says Kiran Kalakuntla, founder and CEO, eKincare.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies like Optum, Unilever, Barclays and Disney among others, eKincare has strategic partners in over 2,000 locations across the country. Claimed to be the only end-to-end integrated healthcare solution provider, with the ability to collect, structure and provide meaningful insights, eKincare is also adding value to insurance through quicker and efficient decision making, data-driven underwriting of risk, reduced costs, minimised fraud and errors through automation.

“We have seen a lot of interest from corporates to leverage our platform for their employees, keep track of the overall organization’s wellness metrics and maximise the ROI out of their wellness budgets. We have defined and established the need for an enterprise-level platform that delivers an unparalleled personalised experience for corporates, employees and consumers at large and help them achieve and sustain their optimal health,” he adds. “This anonymised information at a population level, helps corporates be more strategic, targeted and personalised in their employee healthcare initiatives.”

Amongst the Indian startups selected by Swiss Re for its first ever global accelerator programme, eKincare received a no-obligation grant of $15,000 to further develop its product and is also the winner of the prestigious Uberexchange programme.

The platform offers access to doctors, online disease management programmes, wellbeing assessments to quantify health risks, wellness rewards programmes, discounts on health checks, online purchase of medicines, etc.

