Effitrac launches talent marketplace to address skill shortage in SMEs

Skill, labour, talent for MSMEs: To enable MSMEs digitise their operations, software-as-a-service provider Effitrac Solutions, which offers end-to-end business process software around bookkeeping, customer management, amongst others, has launched a knowledge marketplace Effitrac Partner Connect to help SME businesses get access to talent.

“Most of the SMEs are based in tier-II and -III cities where the talent pool is really thin, especially for skills such as human resource, accounts, logistics, inventory management, merchandising and finance, amongst others,” Logesh Velusamy, Founder and CEO, Effitrac Solutions told Financial Express Online. The company did a pilot program of Effitrac Partner Connect before the launch wherein they trained and upskilled 20 people on logistics, inventory management, accounting, and other skills. All of them got onboarded by SME owners for guidance/ support in all the areas of need. “After seeing the success of the pilot, we decided to introduce this as a new offering,” said Velusamy.

He added, “We are trying to organise the industry and bridge the gap between the supply and demand. We publish the list of skilled personnels on the portal and SMEs can choose the people they want to partner with, based on their specific requirements, such as time duration of the project or the skill needed.”

Effitrac Partner Connect is currently focusing on expanding the pool of potential hires who are either freshers looking to work in the SME industry, or mid-level executives who have had a career break and want to get back to full time work, or even veterans from the industry who can spare a few hours from their day to help and support the SMEs. The platform aims to onboard nearly 1000+ knowledge partners in the next six months.

Effitrac Solutions, launched in 2012, caters to over 14 MSME sectors such as food processing, textile manufacturing, general engineering, and more. A bootstrapped company, Effitrac has scaled to 500+ MSME clients in 15 months and is currently growing at a rate of 20-25% on a month-on-month basis.