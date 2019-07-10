Edtech unicorn Byju’s raises $150 million to ramp up international, regional expansion

Byju’s had also announced a partnership with Disney last month to launch a separate app called Early Learn for students in classes 1-3. (Image: Bloomberg)

Edtech company Byju’s has secured $150 million in its latest round of fund infusion led by Qatar Investment Authority — sovereign wealth fund of the government of Qatar. Silicon Valley-based edtech-focused venture capital fund Owl Ventures also participated in the round marking its first investment in an Indian startup.

Byju’s has been on a fundraising spree since December last year when it raised $540 million from Naspers followed by another three rounds of $332 million in March led by General Atlantic, $31 million in the same month led by General Atlantic again and Tencent Holdings, and $250 million in June led by Qatar Investment Authority, as per deal tracker Crunchbase. The announcement about the latest round was made by the company today in a statement.

Raising cash pile gains significance for Byju’s as it has been aiming for expansion not just regionally but also internationally and building new products.

“We are launching our K-3 product across the globe and our initial focus is going to be on creating awareness about the benefits of a product,” Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran had told Financial Express Online in an interview in March this year.

Byju’s had also announced a partnership with Disney last month to launch a separate app called Early Learn for students in classes 1-3.

The company strengthened its focus in the international market with the acquisition of US-based maker of educational games Osmo for $120 million in January this year that was aligned with its K-3 product. “Osmo’s acquisition is also towards offering a unique, customized, engaging and fun learning solution for younger kids. The market opportunity is huge,” Raveeendran had said.

“Indian ed-tech firms attracting interest from eminent investors demonstrates that India is pioneering the digital learning space globally,” Raveendran said in the statement.

With respect to regional growth, almost 75 per cent of Byju’s users come from outside the top 10 cities with adoption and engagement from over 1,700 towns and cities in the country, Raveendran had said earlier. Currently, Byju’s 85 per cent annual renewal comes from small cities.

“85 per cent annual renewal from small towns and cities shows the increasing acceptance of digital learning as a primary tool for learning at home,” he said.

Byju’s has been “at the forefront” in providing “quality auxiliary education” to students, according to Owl Ventures’ managing director Amit Patel.

The company tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY19 and also claimed profitability on a full-year basis,” it said while reporting over Rs 200 crore in monthly revenue and plans to cross Rs 3,000 crore revenue for FY20.