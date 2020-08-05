Edtech unicorn Byju’s acquires online coding platform WhiteHat Jr; to expand US business

WhiteHat Jr’s founder Karan Bajaj will continue to lead the venture for Byju’s in India and the US.

Edtech unicorn Byju’s has acquired Mumbai-based online coding platform for kids WhiteHat Jr to expand its offerings and accelerate its US expansion plans. Byju’s will make ‘significant investments’ in WhiteHat Jr’s technology platform, product innovation apart from expanding the teacher base as part of its expansion. WhiteHat Jr’s founder Karan Bajaj will continue to lead the venture for Byju’s in India and the US. “Karan has proven his mettle as an exceptional founder and the credit goes to him and his team for creating coding programs that are loved by kids. Under his leadership the company has achieved phenomenal growth in India and the US in a short span of time,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, Byju’s.

Byju’s bet on digital coding for kids assumes significance amid the government’s push for digital skills including coding from early classes with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “We started WhiteHat Jr. to make kids creators instead of consumers of technology,” said Karan Bajaj, Founder, WhiteHat Jr. “Technology is at the centre of every human interaction today and we had set out to create a coding curriculum that was being delivered live and connected students and teachers like never before.”

Less than two-year-old WhiteHat Jr had of late announced plans to expand to Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. It claimed over 100 per cent month-on-month growth in the US after it launched courses there in February this year. The startup helps kids between 6 to 14 years of age to build commercial-ready games, animations, and apps online through coding.

Also read: Airtel, Amazon Web Services to help MSMEs, others adopt cloud solutions; offer these services

Five-year-old Byju’s on the other hand has 64 million students on its app with 4.2 million annual paid subscriptions and an annual renewal rate of 85 per cent, The company said that it has doubled its revenue from Rs 1,430 crore to Rs 2,800 crore in FY 19-20.

Byju’s, much like the overall edtech sector, has benefitted immensely from the lockdown due to the Covid pandemic. The company saw more than 15 million new students learning on its platform amid the temporary shutdown of schools. It had also announced an online tutoring program called Byju’s Classes last month focusing on personalized after-school learning solutions. Byju’s claimed of earning more than Rs 500 crores in revenue last month. It competes with Toppr, Unacademy, Embibe, Meritnation, etc.