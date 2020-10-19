Edtech start-up Testbook.com slashes prices of its courses

Ashutosh Kumar, co-founder, Testbook.com, said, “We are trying to create a productively employable workforce for the country.”

Edtech start-up Testbook.com, which caters to students preparing for government job examinations, has diversified into courses that will enable upskilling at a very affordable price point. The first five skilling courses can be purchased under Rs 300 for a yearly subscription. In fact, in less than a month, the start-up has enrolled 40,000 students for the life-skills courses offered by it.

With online education gaining traction due to the pandemic, edtech companies have emerged as a catalyst in smooth transitioning from classroom to drawing room education in the country.

A consumer survey recently conducted by Testbook revealed that 83.1% of the users on the platform preferred to learn skills like online teaching, digital marketing, content writing, data analytics, data entry, spoken English, web & app development, programming, taxation, etc.

Through these courses, Testbook.com will be focusing on reaching out to aspirants in tier-2 and tier-3 towns by providing online skill courses, bridging the gap between college education and market demand, and making them more employable.

