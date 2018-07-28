Edible cutlery, bamboo toothbrushes, paper straws! 5 innovative ideas by 5 startups to fight plastic pollution

According to the All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association, The Indian plastic industry is worth around Rs 1,10,000 crore and the nation a has a consumption of 13 million tonnes per year. (reuters)

Each passing year is getting hotter, and hotter! As climate change pose a big threat to this world, there’s no doubt that plastic is one of most infamous contributors. Non-destroyable, plastics have indeed become a headache for the country and the world. But with more awareness and initiatives by policy-makers, even small players are getting motivated to explore an alternative to plastic so that more damage to the Earth can be contained. Recently, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh banned plastic bags.

According to the All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association, The Indian plastic industry is worth around Rs 1,10,000 crore and the nation a has a consumption of 13 million tonnes per year. This makes our nation stand at 12th position in plastic waste generation. The good news is that 60% of country’s plastic consumption is recycled. Moreover, there are some firms/startups that are working on ways to reduce dependence on plastic.

Here are some examples:

Swajal: Swajal removes tons of plastic annually through its business model. The company started off deploying water purification systems across government schools, railway stations, industrial plants, and residential areas in urban and rural geographies, hence reducing the need for plastic bottled water.

Bakey’s: What can be a better replacement of plastic than edible cutlery? A revolution into replacing plastic spoons with edible spoons brought this company into limelight. They also have the alternative disposable plastic/wood cutlery and bamboo chopsticks.

Bamboo India: This Indian venture is trying to replace plastic toothbrushes with the ones made up of bamboo.

Arttek Enviro: Paper straws are now hitting the market shelves, and Arttek Environ was one of the first companies that came up with the production of paper straws in the country.

Envigreen: This Indian start-up makes bags made up of natural starch, vegetable waste, and vegetable oil. Yes, you heard it right! First of its own kind, these bags are 100% organic, biodegradable and eco-friendly, and has no conventional plastic at all.