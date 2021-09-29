e-Shram: Over two crore unorgansied sector workers register on portal so far

Over two crore unorganised sector workers have so far got themselves registered on the e-Shram portal, which was launched on August 26 to create a comprehensive database for such workers and to facilitate delivery of various welfare programmes and entitlements meant for them.

“Over two crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram. The greater the number of registered workers, the easier it will be to ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach them,” labour minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted on Tuesday.

The portal is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers. It facilitates extending benefits of social sector schemes to the workers in the unorganised sector.

In the first week of the launch, 13.55 lakh workers got themselves registered, another 19.52 lakh in the second week, an additional 69 lakh in the third week and in the fourth, a total of 69.53 lakh workers registered on the portal.

The government wants every worker in unorganised sector get registered on the portal so that those who perform very small work is able to avail the benefits of government schemes.

As per Economic Survey 2019-20, there are an estimated 38 crore unorganised workers in the country. The ministry hopes 8-10 crore workers will get themselves registered on the portal in the current fiscal.

After registration at the e-shram portal, an unorganised sector worker shall receive a digital e-shram card. She will have a universal account number printed on the e-shram card that will be acceptable across the country. This will do away with the requirement of further registration at different places for obtaining social security benefits.

A worker registered with the e-shram portal will be eligible for accidental benefit of Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability.