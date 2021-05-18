E-commerce store builder Dukaan to help SMEs deliver orders as well; partners with Dunzo, Shiprocket

Backed by Matrix Partners and Lighspeed India Partners, Dukaan caters to merchants in grocery, fruits and vegetable, electronics, fashion and apparel, jewellery, furniture, etc.

Software-as-a-service startup Dukaan, which serves small and medium enterprises in building their e-commerce presence, has partnered with hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo and logistics app for e-commerce businesses Shiprocket to integrate their delivery service into its platform. Pandemic-led surges in demand for home deliveries indicate a long-term trend that would become the upcoming normal in a post-pandemic world. The partnership intends to focus on this aspect to help retailers prepare for their future growth by removing supply chain barriers. “Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, while Dunzo’s expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers get what they want when they want it,” the company said in a statement.

The integration would help 3.5 SME merchants of Dukaan to automate their delivery systems and have better control of their business to manage deliveries across stores and consumers. “While retailers are expediting digitization to future-proof their business, it is essential to bring delivery automation capabilities into the mix. The future of delivery tracking rests on bringing predictability to order service time for a great customer experience,” said Suumit Shah, Founder, and CEO, Dukaan.

The automated delivery system will help retailers scale their business by reducing the time and effort spent on managing the logistics involved with each customer order, the company said. This in turn will improve the experience for the end customer as well as those involved in the supply chain operations, it added. Backed by Matrix Partners and Lighspeed India Partners, Dukaan caters to merchants in grocery, fruits and vegetable, electronics, fashion and apparel, jewellery, furniture, etc.

In a similar tie-up, Dukaan had in April this year engaged with online payments gateway Cashfree to help its merchants with online payment collections and disbursals. The merchants will have access to Cashfree’s e-commerce suite that allows businesses to accept customer payments on their website, mobile app, social media channels, or through a payment link. According to ResearchAndMarkets, Indian e-commerce logistics market is likely to reach $11.48 billion by 2027 from $2.93 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8 per cent from 2020 to 2027. In fact, Covid has accentuated the need for a robust e-commerce delivery ecosystem as players have been looking at strengthening their warehousing and logistics capabilities to cater to the growing number of online shoppers.