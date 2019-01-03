E-commerce rules do not allow FDI in inventory-based model or multi-brand retail: DIPP

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 7:58 PM

DIPP also stressed that the provisions are not against the interest of consumers, noting that only fair, competitive and transparent business practices would be beneficial for buyers.

ecommerce platforms, FlexiLoans, ShopClues, flip kart, point of sale, HDFC Bank, citi bank asiaThese clarifications have come against the backdrop of new provisions announced by the DIPP related to FDI in e-commerce.

The FDI rules for e-commerce have not allowed foreign investment in the inventory-based model or multi-brand retailing, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) clarified Thursday.

It also stressed that the provisions are also not against the interest of consumers, noting that only fair, competitive and transparent business practices would be beneficial for buyers. These clarifications have come against the backdrop of new provisions announced by the DIPP related to FDI in e-commerce sector last month.

“Certain averments suggest that Press Note 3/2016 had covertly allowed multi-brand retail trading. Such a view is completely contrary to the specific provisions of Press Note 3/2016, which unambiguously provided that FDI is not permitted in the inventory-based model of e-commerce which amounts to multi-brand retail,” a note released by the DIPP said.

Under Press Note 3/2016, the government has enlisted provisions of foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce.

The DIPP also said that the government continued to receive complaints that certain marketplace platforms were violating the policy by influencing the price of products and indirectly engaging in the inventory-based model.

“An e-commerce platform operating an inventory-based model does not only violate the FDI policy on e-commerce but also circumvents the FDI policy restrictions on multi-brand retail trading,” it said.

Recent provisions released by the department in FDI in e-commerce sector were needed to ensure that the rules are not circumvented, the DIPP mentioned.

Tightening the norms for e-commerce players, the government has barred them from selling products of the companies in which they have shareholdings. E-commerce companies cannot enter into agreements for the exclusive sale of products, according to the rules.

On the sale of private labels, the DIPP said that concerns have been raised that the recent provisions have prohibited sale of private label products through online marketplaces.

“It is clarified that present policy does not impose any restriction on the nature of products which can be sold on the marketplace,” it added. Those norms, it said, are applicable only to entities which operate a marketplace for e-commerce.

On safeguarding consumer interest, it said there are different views on how best consumer interests are protected and promoted.

A separate FDI policy, however, allows 51 per cent foreign investment in the multi-brand retail trading.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. E-commerce rules do not allow FDI in inventory-based model or multi-brand retail: DIPP
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition