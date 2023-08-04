E-commerce policy to be released in coming months by govt: Report

E-Commerce Policy: Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, attending a meeting on August 2 with the Commerce Ministry and representatives of the e-commerce industry, said that the national e-commerce policy would likely be released by the government in the coming months, according to a PTI report on Thursday.

It was indicated that the policy would be released by the government in the coming months, said Khandelwal. He added, “A unanimity was arrived at between all stakeholders about basic pillars of e-commerce policy and rules.

The PTI report noted that the ministry held a discussion with representatives of e-commerce firms and CAIT on matters pertaining to the e-commerce sector including the policy.

A broad level consensus has been reached among the concerned stakeholders on the proposed national e-commerce policy, an official said, as per the report. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

“There is a broad level of consensus. We will tell you more, maybe in a couple of weeks. The policy is in the final stages. There is a level of consensus across all stakeholders,” the official said. Both the policy and the rules will be aligned to each other, the official added.

According to PTI, the policy aims to prepare strategies for providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of the e-commerce sector. Broadly, the policy would work along with consumer protection rules and not in conflict with each other.

Recently in a letter to Piyush Goyal, the Commerce Minister, CAIT alleged that several foreign-funded e-commerce companies practice predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding, and owning inventory; and use a preferential seller system in their operations, causing unfair practices that add to the vulnerability of Indian e-commerce companies. It also requested for setting up of grievance redressal mechanisms by e-commerce companies against the misselling of goods and services.

CAIT also said that through e-commerce, no substantial FDI is entering India rather it comes under the guise of FDI, and is used for cash-burning or to support huge losses incurred by global e-tailers.

