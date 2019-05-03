Dvara KGFS raises Rs 97 crore in Series E round

Published: May 3, 2019 1:07:57 AM

ICICI Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to this transaction.

The new round of funding will enable the company to pursue its expansion into newer geographies, strengthen its presence in existing ones and enhance its digital architecture to provide more customer centric services in rural India.

Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services (Dvara KGFS), a Chennai-based NBFC which provides access to financial services in remote rural areas, has raised `97 crore in Series E equity funding, led by new investor Stakeboat Capital, along with participation from existing investors LeapFrog Investment and Dvara Trust.

The new round of funding will enable the company to pursue its expansion into newer geographies, strengthen its presence in existing ones and enhance its digital architecture to provide more customer centric services in rural India.

The new fund raising coincides with its acquisition of an NBFC Varam Capital in April. This will also pave way for the company to improve its products and services. The company’s other major shareholder Accion had participated with additional funds in 2018. ICICI Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to this transaction.
Dvara KGFS is also looking to raise more than `600 crore debt from a variety of sources including banks, NBFCs, NCDs and ECBs.

