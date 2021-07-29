Dvara KGFS acquires TransactNow

With this, Dvara KGFS is starting a new channel – KGFS Digital which will foray into the agent-driven business model.

Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services (Dvara KGFS), an NBFC operating in remote rural areas, has acquired TransactNow, the digital platform from Transact Nexus Tech, an early phase tech startup, providing digital financial services to the unbanked and underserved population.

Joby C O, CEO, Dvara KGFS, said, “The team and technology will help us to scale up our digital channel — a network of agents offering all our products with great amount of transaction convenience to customers in the close proximity of their village…”