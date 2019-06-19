Dunzo finds another premium backer after Google, raises funding from former Uber executives

Google-backed hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo has got another premium investor on-board - Moving Capital, an early-stage venture fund based in the US launched by former Uber executives - William Barnes and Josh Mohrer. Dunzo had previously raised capital from Google, former Google India's MD Rajan Anandan,\u00a0Cognizant\u2019s co-founder and ex-CEO Lakshmi Narayanan etc. This is Moving Capital's first investment in the Indian startup ecosystem. The modest $429,000 raised from Moving Capital is part of Dunzo's Series C round of funding, according to regulatory filings sourced by business signals platform Paper.vc even as the startup is "looking to raise its Series D round," Paper.vc founder Vivek Durai told Financial Express Online. Moving Capital was allotted 565 Series C preference shares, documents showed. However, as per data platform Crunchbase, the startup had raised around $714,000 from Kalpavriksha in May, $9.7 million in a corporate round from venture debt fund Alteria Capital, Patni Wealth Advisors, Blume Ventures, and Google in April, and $420,000 from unknown investors towards February end this year. The three rounds came after\u00a0Cognizant\u2019s Lakshmi Narayanan backed the startup with $3.1 million in early February this year only. The multiple rounds of funding come amid Dunzo's rapid expansion. Recently the startup extended its delivery service to non-Dunzo retailers or those not that are not partnered with Dunzo to sell goods on its app.\u00a0\u201cSuch retailers would now be able to deliver goods ordered from their websites to customers via Dunzo delivery partners through our new feature \u2014 Checkout with Dunzo,\u201d Co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas had told Financial Express Online. These non-Dunzo retailers can now integrate the feature within their websites and customers would be able to choose this option before checking out. Dunzo so far has more than 5,000 retail stores on its. The startup is the most well-funded company in the on-demand task management space that has other relatively small players including Chennai-based Genie, Hyderabad-based Whizzy etc. Coming to Moving Capital, the fund is otherwise known as Uber Alumni Investment Club on its AngelList page which suggests that the fund has rebranded itself to a new identity.\u00a0It has backed 13 startups as per its website. Comments from Moving Capital will be updated as and when received. "Both\u00a0Barnes and Mohrer were early employees at Uber in operations roles based in Los Angeles and New York respectively.\u00a0Moving Capital appears to be a re-branding of a\u00a0syndicate called the\u00a0Uber Alumni Investment Club\u00a0run by the duo on Angel List," said Durai.