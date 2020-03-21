DrivebuddyAI: A start-up aims to reduce accidents

It is working towards making use of artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to solve the problem of driver distraction, which is the reason for 84% of accidents happening in the world, the start-up says.

Artificial intelligence-based auto-tech start-up drivebuddyAI for commercial vehicle segment wants to improve road safety and reduce life-critical accidents in India. It is working towards making use of artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to solve the problem of driver distraction, which is the reason for 84% of accidents happening in the world, the start-up says.

It was launched in 2019 by entrepreneurs Nisarg Pandya (founder & CEO) and Kumar Ranjan (vice-president). “We have developed a camera-based IoT device that can be retrofitted inside any vehicle to provide active safety, i.e. alerts, while you are driving,” the founders said.

To provide active safety in transport fleets, it has a solution—installing camera-based and GPS-enabled driver assistant device called the DRISHTI (Driver Safety Harness with Telematics & Intelligence), “which not only monitors driver behaviour, but also help drivers in avoiding possible dangers by providing collision-avoidance and driver-distraction alerts,” they added.

The device, they said, captures the video data of driving and helps fleet managers get clarity on driver performance and human challenges of driving. “Our cloud-based platform called the DOPE (Driver Observation & Profiling Interface) helps them optimise operations by using intelligent insights/analytics from the pool of drivers.”

India has one of the highest rates of road crashes in the world. Every year, about 1.5 lakh people lose their lives on Indian roads, and more than five times that number are injured or maimed for life, as per the recent report titled ‘Delivering Road Safety in India’, released at the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Stockholm by the World Bank. The national highways alone claim one life a year for every 2-km. This is 10 times higher than the developed country threshold. Road crashes also impact economic growth, costing the economy between 3-5% of GDP a year.

The report noted that crash data collected in a sample of highway sections across Nepal, India and Bangladesh reveals alarming annual fatality rates, ranging from 0.3-3 deaths per km, at a yearly average of 0.87 fatalities per km. In India, 34.5% of fatalities in 2016 resulted from crashes on the national highways alone, which comprise merely 1.79% of the country’s total road network.

Pandya added, “Our roads are very chaotic. There are too many variables. There may or may not be lane markers. I do believe that our solution will ensure safety, with cloud-based driver observation.”

Ranjan said, “We are confident that with support from fleet companies and the government, we will be able to reduce road causalities in big numbers. The benefits will also extend to other industries like motor insurance companies, which bleed due to third-party claims and marine losses.

Currently, the start-up is running pilot projects in state buses of UPSTRC (Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) and is in talks with other state transport departments.