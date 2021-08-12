DreamCap announces $250-million corpus to fund sports start-ups

DreamCap will follow a multi-stage investment strategy ranging from $1-100 million ticket sizes, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dream Sports, which owns Dream11 has announced a $250-million corpus to fund start-ups operating in the sports, gaming and fitness-tech spaces. Dream Capital (DreamCap), the corporate venture capital and M&A (merger and acquisition) arm of Dream Sports will manage the corpus.

DreamCap will follow a multi-stage investment strategy ranging from $1-100 million ticket sizes, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“DreamCap is looking to support start-ups with disruptive technology, great products, data insights and the potential to achieve at least $100 million individually in annual revenues within five years,” Dream Sports said in a statement. While the focus will primarily be on local start-ups, the company is also open to backing global start-ups.

Over the past 1 year, DreamCap has already invested in 8 start-ups in India such as SoStronk, DreamGameStudios, Elevar, FanCode and DreamSetGo. The entity is also doing large follow-on rounds in DS incubated businesses like FanCode and DreamSetGo.

“Dream Sports has a collective user base of 125 million sports fans, and we recognise the great growth opportunities in sports, gaming and fitness-tech in India…We are here to back other entrepreneurs through Dream Capital and provide them with access to our 125 million-strong user base and operational support,” said CEO & co-founder Harsh Jain.

Dev Bajaj, MD at Dream Capital, said the idea is to complement entrepreneurs with the firm’s strategy, products and marketing knowledge that is not typically accessible at an early stage.