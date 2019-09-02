Dockable: Keeping workers productive and inspired

(L to R) Dockabl co-founders Sanjeev Grover and Samarth Masson

Talent, employee engagement, workplaces, diversity and inclusion— there’s a lot of action happening in the field of human resources. The last five years has seen a rapid growth for the HR tech industry. Employers today are looking for access to solutions that will address every need of the employees. The brainchild of two management professionals, Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover, Dockabl is a SaaS-based HR tech startup that strives to enable companies perform better by providing continuous performance management solutions which is crucial for the millennial workforce.

The two co-founders explain the underlying thought behind their venture. “Conversations pertaining to an employee’s performance should ideally happen between the manager and the individual, however we often find that HR becomes the start, focus and the end points of performance management initiatives,” says Samarth Masson.

Moreover, the conversations that do occur amongst managers and teams end up being fragmented, sporadic, ineffective and heavily subjected to a regency bias and relevant information often gets overlooked, points out Sanjeev Grover. “On the user experience front, employee in their personal lives have access to applications that work seamlessly, have a beautiful user experience and they make us want to interact with them. However, the moment an employee enters a work environment they are subjected to archaic, clunky and uninspiring software,” he adds.

According to the founders, organisations today are seeking a point solution which delivers continuous performance management, on-going feedback and recognition for their employees. They are desperately wanting to move away from legacy tools that bog them down. These end-to-end tools suffer from complex and inflexible processes which often fail to translate actual processes that are defined by the organisational modus operandi and culture.

Dockable ensures continuous performance management through a set of modules that work in harmony. It helps employees set structured goals and track progress, provide real-time feedback and recognise their peers.

“Dockabl’s nimbleness and intuitive interface ensures a high user adoption for its clients,” says Grover.

The HR tech startup acquired its first client in May 2018 and currently has 25 paying clients. Flipkart, Policy Bazaar, Becton Dickinson, Innov8, Bajaj Capital, Hero HFL and Tata Realty are a few companies that are already a part of the Dockabl ecosystem.

Dockabl recently closed its pre-series A funding round of $1.26 million. The funding round was led by a pool of marquee investors including Aditya Berlia (co-promoter of Apeejay Group of Companies), Ritesh Malik (founder, Innov8), Sanjay Kapoor (former CEO of Bharti Airtel), Angad Singh Malhotra and Arun Kapur.

“On the product front, we are coming up with Dockabl 2.0 with revamped features as well as additional modules in talent management within the next three months. We are additionally working on Dockabl Plug & Play, a tool that can be used directly by managers and their teams with the focus being on productivity and continuous performance,” says Masson, adding, “Geographically we are looking at being in Singapore in the next nine months and in North America by the next 15 months.”