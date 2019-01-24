Govt should not come under pressure from e-commerce players: CAIT writes to PM Modi

The letter reiterated its demand for revised norms in the policy to be made applicable also on domestic e-commerce companies.

A day after traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking ease of doing business for small traders, it has once again written to PM Modi for his ‘immediate intervention’ in the alleged malpractices undertaken by e-commerce companies in doing business.

CAIT’s national secretary general Praveen Khandelwal in the letter written today urged PM Modi to direct Commerce Ministry not to give in to the requests of e-commerce companies.

“In the larger interest of the country and the economy, we request your good self to kindly direct the Ministry of Commerce not to budge against any pressure and do not defer or extend the stipulated date of 1st February 2019 for implementing the policy nor bring any change or amendment in the policy,” Khandelwal said in the letter.

CAIT said that such companies along with business chambers and associations are pressurizing Commerce Ministry to halt the revised FDI policy in e-commerce.

The letter reiterated its demand for revised norms in the policy to be made applicable also on domestic e-commerce companies to ensure ethical business and fair play with other e-commerce players.

It further stressed the need for e-commerce companies to obtain a compliance certificate for every financial year without which they should be banned for raising funding and their online portals suspended.

“An independent regulatory authority for e-commerce should be constituted to regulate and monitor the e-commerce trade. The said authority should be duly empowered to take action against any entity which defies the policy,” Khandelwal said in the letter.

CAIT had last week made same suggestions in a letter to Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu as well.

In December 2018, the government had hinted towards looking at appointing an e-commerce regulator.

“Sometime back I was of the view that it is good to have a regulator but there have been strong counter views. If we think we need a regulator, we will keep it in the (draft e-commerce) policy,” a government official told FE Online last month.

Last week Khandelwal told FE Online that CAIT will launch a nation-wide agitation “One Nation, One Trader, One Vote” from 1 February if the government makes any change or amendment in the policy. The campaign is expected to add 25 crore people to it that will impact elections, said Khandelwal.