Detel: The startup that is connecting the unconnected

Detel believes that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity now. At a time when a majority of the homegrown startups is focused on high-end technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, cyber security, cloud computing or mobility, this Gurugram-based startup is making a mark for itself in the enormously fast-growing yet hugely competitive devices market, with considerable success. “Considering that India is a price-sensitive market and value for money was key to reach this goal, we launched our first product, a feature phone in the year 2017, priced at Rs 299, and Detel was crowned with the title of “world’s most economical feature phone brand,” says Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel.

Since then, this gadget-focused startup has significantly enhanced its product portfolio. “In the last two years, we connected 3.5 million people through our range of economical products. Starting with feature phone segment, we have expanded to different categories such as TV, connected essentials, etc. Till now, we have launched 100-plus products in the Indian market,” says Bhatia. “Last year we launched world’s most economical LCD TV with the idea of ‘HarGhar TV’.

In India, over 33% of population has no access to television due to lack of affordability and other factors. With the government bringing electricity to every household, the TV market has grown significantly in the last year,” he stresses. “We have been working around the idea of providing innovative products at a value for money price, so that we can cater to the masses which are mostly unattended. Likewise, each of our products are developed focusing on one simple question – What value will it bring in the lives of consumers? We follow this approach from the first day itself.”

Apart from this, Detel has also created entrepreneurs through its DSE programme (Detel Sales Entrepreneurs) where it has tied up with Mumbai’s famed Dabbawalas, to sell the company’s feature phones and accessories which are priced in the range of Rs 399-1,099. “With this association, our aim is to enable entrepreneurship. We managed to rope in more than 100 dabbawalas for this initiative and want to take this model to all parts of the country by partnering with different communities in India,” he informs.

Detel’s parent company is SG Corporate Mobility that has strong relationships with well-established brands in the realm of mobiles, laptops and tablets. “We plan to double our turnover in 2019-20, and in the next five years touch a turnover of Rs 500 crore. With our target customers majorly present in tier 2,3 and 4 markets, we also plan to expand our offline presence by setting up 1000 Detel Shopees. Apart from this, we have also been tying up with retailers such as Walmart, Reliance, Max Spar, Spencer,Baristaa, Relay CSR, etc., to make Detel products available across the country,” says Bhatia.

Most recently, Detel has forayed into the wireless headphone segment with its Curve proBass and Harmony models, priced at Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,699 respectively. “We have plans to launch 15-20 products in audio, TV and feature phone segment by the end of this year. By 2020, we are making a major foray into the mobility space and have an exciting roadmap for the same, along with expanding our existing product range,” he says.