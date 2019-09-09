Dell sharpens focus on small businesses, launches portal for SMB’s technology needs

Dell’s new offering comes amid increased government focus on boosting technology adoption among Indian MSMEs. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

Technology major Dell for further augmenting its direct selling sales model with respect to its small business vertical has launched a dedicated portal for its small business customers in India. This would allow small businesses to purchase customized products according to their unique IT needs. Dell has been offering services to small businesses in India for over a decade and with the new online direct sales mechanism, small businesses would have a smoother experience in buying solution fitting their needs. Dell would also help them purchase by “timely technology adoption advisory, offered exclusively by Dell’s ‘Small Business Advisors’; trained and certified to serve customers,” the company said in a statement. The support is also extended to whenever required by SMBs in their shift to digital technology.

Dell’s new offering comes amid increased government focus on boosting technology adoption among Indian MSMEs. The government had last month launched project Tech-Saksham to enable technology usage as MSMEs look to create 5 crore jobs in five years in the sector, increase its share to 50 per cent of GDP in five years etc.

Also read: India’s search for cleaner, greener fuel may end in its kitchens

Dell currently has more than 180 advisors in India based in Bengaluru and Gurugram. “Dell is poised to service their (small businesses) technology needs through our advisors, a great product portfolio and a seamless purchase experience. I see this new and refined go-to-market strategy, as the sole differentiator for Dell,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell India.

The company has tried to capture the technology cycle for small businesses right from fixed and mobile computing solutions to customized infrastructure solutions including servers and storage from Dell Technologies family and then to Dell’s support services. The new portal would offer small businesses with products and solutions including Vostro, XPS, Latitude line of notebooks, Precision workstations and Vostro and OptiPlex desktops. Also, it would provide Dell EMC Infrastructure solutions portfolio, Dell Displays and Client Peripherals and Dell warranty services including Pro-Support and Pro-Support Plus.

Apart from Dell, other global technology corporations including Whatsapp, Intel, HP, Vodafone Idea has partnered with industry body CII and Ministry of MSME to facilitate MSMEs with technology adoption and handhold them in its deployment at multiple industrial clusters across the country under Tech-Saksham project.