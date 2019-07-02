Delhivery raised highest funding in H1 2019; Sequoia tops deal volume even as VC funding slumps

The data included deals from Seed to Series F stage in companies less than ten years old.

Indian startups raised $3.9 billion in the first half of 2019 across 292 deals down from $5.8 billion (32.76 per cent decline) in 295 deals in H2 (July-December) 2018. The amount, however, was up by 44 per cent from $2.7 billion poured in 288 deals in H1 2018, according to the data sourced from Venture Intelligence.

The top companies by investments in H1 2019 were Delhivery, which raised $413 million from Fosun Group, SoftBank, and Carlyle in March followed by FirstCry ($400 million), Grofers ($220 million), Blackbuck ($150 million), and BigBasket ($150 million).

Sequoia Capital India led the deal volume table for the said period with 30 deals including Grofers, Blackbuck, RazorPay, Bounce, Unacademy etc. Accel India (18), Blume Ventures (18), Chiratae Ventures (14), and Tiger Global (14) were other investors in the top five bracket. Other top startups backed by these investors were Acko, Zenoti, Dunzo, Spinny, Cure.Fit, AgroStar, Ninjacart, Ola Electric Mobility etc.

India also saw five more companies — Delhivery, BigBasket, Druva Software, Dream11, and Rivigo — adding to the unicorn club of India in H1 2019.

Stage wise, Series C and Series E and beyond stages saw a significant decline in deal value. While Series C saw a drop in the amount invested in startups by 52 per cent from $1.3 billion (40 deals) in H2 2018 to $627 million (29 deals) in H1 2019, the fall in Series E and beyond combined was 47 per cent from $3 billion (26 deals) to nearly $1.6 billion (24 deals) between the two periods.

The biggest change was at seed stage funding where the amount backed by investors increased by 91 per cent from $55 million (across 78 deals) in H2 2018 to $105 million (in 93 deals) in H1 2019. On the other hand, Series A funding went down by close to 23 per cent from $525 million (89 deals) to $405 million (77 deals).

However, vis-a-vis H1 2018, the funding at seed stage increased from $82 million, $329 million at Series A, from $372 million to $560 million at Series B, $622 million at Series C, $601 million up from $354 million at Series D, and $947 million at Series E and ahead.

Among the top sectors attracting funding were IT & ITeS with $2.5 billion, shipping and logistics that attracted $414 million followed by $360 million invested in BFSI, and $228 million in healthcare and life sciences. Food, travel/transport, and education saw only $60 million, $57 million, and $45 million respectively being invested.