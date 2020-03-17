Crypto community back in business: Digital exchanges Binance, WazirX launch fund for blockchain startups

Binance and WazirX are also looking for talent with a background in venture capital or blockchain research to join them.

Malta-based global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which acquired Indian exchange WazirX last year, together have launched a $50 million ‘Blockchain for India’ fund to invest in crypto/blockchain startups in India even as the Supreme Court earlier this month had set aside an earlier RBI order of a blanket ban on banks and other financial institutions to stop their services to such exchanges and other businesses engaged in cryptocurrencies. “Until then (Supreme Court order) everyone was afraid but now people are having more open minds on investment and even entrepreneurs are ready now. The market has just opened up but there are not enough VCs in India focusing on this market. We also want to encourage them to jump in as globally investments are already happening,” Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO, WazirX told Financial Express Online.

The fund will invest anywhere between $100,000 and $5 million, in both equity and token, in early-stage blockchain startups and incubate them with a holding period of a typical venture fund — five to seven years. The focus areas for the fund to invest in includes fiat-to-digital assets gateway solutions, trading platforms, payment and remittance solutions, digital asset wallets, stablecoins, decentralized finance, decentralized applications etc. But the fund is “flexible with the holding period. This is not about getting an instant exit. We are also open to acquiring startups,” said Shetty.

The fund is also exploring backing venture funds as limited partners who are looking at the crypto market in India. “We can invest in the fund directly rather than co-investing in case there is a specialised crypto fund,” he added. Shetty is hoping to back at least 10-15 startups in a year depending on the quality of startups while the entire fund deployment would like to stretch from three to five years unless the ecosystem really booms and there are more startups to invest in less time. For any unexpected regulatory uncertainty, “we will tackle it as it happens ahead.” Binance and WazirX are also looking for talent with a background in venture capital or blockchain research to join them along with advisors to become part of its advisory committee and more.