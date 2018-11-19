Creditas Solutions: How to make customer engagement better

(L-R) Anshuman Panwar and Madan Srinivasan, co-founders, Creditas

Gurgaon-based Creditas Solutions is an innovative fintech start-up that leverages Machine Learning (ML) and other advanced technologies to present financial institutions with an enhanced way to interact with their customers. Since its launch in 2015, Creditas has grown to become the leading provider of customer engagement solutions to India’s top-notch financial institutions such as Axis, HDFC, and ICICI, amongst others. It helps its partners track and reduce delinquencies across a customer base of over 6 million.

“The Creditas platform allows banks to reach and engage with their customers online and assist them with a wide range of transactions. Using the platform’s capabilities, lenders are able to optimise a number of outcomes, such as customer acquisition, cross-sell, delinquency detection, financial literacy and finally, NPA recovery,” says Anshuman Panwar, co-founder, Creditas Solutions.

Panwar had met the other co-founder of Creditas, Madan Srinivasan, in 2009 at a UK headquartered hedge fund. Their work at the fund exposed them to the workings of the retail banking credit cycle and one of its pressing problems – managing portfolio risk alongside ever-shifting customer needs and attitudes.

That got them thinking and their solution was to use a combination of digital customer engagement and data-oriented customer profiling. They moved back to India and in 2015, Creditas was launched. The mission was simple—to help financial institutions be better at interacting with their customers digitally, thereby driving down and curing delinquencies.

A critical component of the Creditas platform is digital financial awareness, says Panwar. “Lenders are able to leverage the product to ensure their borrowers get timely credit score updates, credit maintenance advice and digital resolution options should things take a turn for the worse. This creates borrower stickiness and reduces delinquency entry rates.”

Creditas has an average run rate of over $1million. A Pre-Series A round of funding was recently concluded, led by existing investors 1Crowd, an equity crowdfunding platform, besides participation from marquee investors including Infina Finance, an investment company jointly owned by Uday Kotak and Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aniruddha Malpani, one of India’s foremost angel investors, Daud Ali (entrepreneur and business leader) and S Sriniwasan (managing director – Kotak Investment Advisors).