Coworking giant WeWork partners with American Express, offers discount to its cardholders

Published: May 28, 2019 1:07:05 PM

WeWork has scaled to 21 locations in India in just around 20 months since its launch in India. (Image: Bloomberg)

Now cardholders of American Express in India would be able to avail discounted coworking services at SoftBank-backed WeWork’s centres in India as the two companies have partnered to provide up to 25 per cent off to cardholders on private offices and conference rooms across 10 WeWork locations in India.

American Express customers having centurion cards, platinum cards, or platinum reserve credit cards would be able to avail the offer, the company said in a statement, as it looks to support them “with business tools, space and the technology they need to take their business even further,” said Manoj Adlakha, CEO, American Express India.

American Express would offer its platinum corporate card customers ‘Global Access’ to WeWork centres at 485 locations in 105 cities globally later this year.

Companies operating out of WeWork across the world claim that has “accelerated their company’s growth,” said Ryan Bennett, Co-CWeO, WeWork India.

WeWork has scaled to 21 locations across Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru in just around 20 months since its launch in India and would “expand to other cities scheduled, including Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune, in the second half of 2019,” the company said in its Global Impact Report in April this year.

There are close to 200 co-working operators running an estimated 400 shared workspaces across the country till last year, as per a coworking report by Knight Frank.

WeWork competes with Innov8, which was acquired by OYO in March this year, and Sequoia-backed Awfis, 91springboard among prominent players in the coworking space in India.

The company, founded in 2010 Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York, globally boasts of over 466,000 members across 485 locations in 28 countries around the world.

In March, Bloomberg had reported that WeWork had laid off around 300 employees describing it as performance-related dismissals.

WeWork had filed for IPO with US regulator in April this year and is reportedly valued at $47 billion.

