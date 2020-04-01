COVID-19 lockdown: Paytm Mall waives penalties on merchants for order cancellations, delays

The company said it is in touch with merchant partners to provide them assistance.

Fintech giant Paytm’s e-commerce arm, Paytm Mall, will waive order delay and cancellation penalties levied on merchants due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The company said it has over 1 lakh orders placed on the e-commerce platform which are yet to be processed. Merchants have been given time till April 22 to ship existing orders.

The delays are a result of a nation-wide lockdown that was put in place last week to contain the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19. The company said it is in touch with merchant partners to provide them assistance. “These are unprecedented circumstances and Paytm Mall’s merchant support and communication teams are working hard to ensure all seller queries are resolved timely and updated information regarding order processing and fulfillment are shared with them regularly,” said Paytm Mall senior vice-president Srinivas Mothey.

The company said it will waive the ‘Service Level Agreements’ with its merchant partners, which detail service-level metrics and penalties in the event that these standards are not met.

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown, restricting public gatherings and movement. As a result of this, many businesses were forced to limit activities. There are severe restrictions in place for movement of non-essential goods by road, air and railways, which has significantly impacted online retail activities. The lockdown will continue till April 14, as of now.