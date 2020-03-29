Coronavirus lockdown: ZappFresh resumes operations in Delhi-NCR

By: |
Published: March 29, 2020 5:10:00 PM

The company delivers 2,000 orders per day, totalling 3-4 tonne, in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Jaipur.

ZappFresh, which sells fresh meat, poultry and seafood through its e-commerce platform, has resumed operations in Delhi-NCR after a temporary shutdown last week due to operational hurdles in the wake of the lockdown.  The company delivers 2,000 orders per day, totalling 3-4 tonne, in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Jaipur.

ZappFresh has resumed operations in Delhi-NCR, following a temporary shutdown owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the company said in a statement.  The company said its operations were severely hit in the 8 cities where it operates.

“While the company has resumed operations in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, it is yet to find respite from local authorities in other markets,” the statement said.

