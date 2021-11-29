Cornext: This startup solves the fodder crisis for dairy farmers

Hyderabad-based Cornext team is focused on building a fodder ecosystem

Founded in 2015 by three entrepreneurs—Madhav Kshatriya, Amarnath Sarangula and Feroz Ahmed—Cornext has taken an integrated approach to help dairy farmers. This agritech startup offers low-cost, innovative quality feeding solutions for the dairy farmers. Kshatriya, an MBA from Australia and a dairy farmer himself, has an in-depth understanding of the pain points of a dairy farmer. Sarangula, an IITian with experience in strategic planning, integrates proprietary baling technology with decentralised rural entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ahmed, a logistics expert, brings innovation in low-value-high-volume logistics.

Recently, Cornext became one among the seven startups selected from India for the ‘Indo Israel Cohort Program’ jointly launched by Startup Nation Central, Israel, TiE Hyderabad and TiE Israel. Kshatriya, CEO of Cornext, said, “Our goal is to make quality fodder easily accessible to dairy farmers in India.” The first cohort will focus on innovations in the agritech sector, and the shortlisted startups will undergo speaker sessions and workshops on sensitization to Indian/ Israeli culture, business culture, perspectives on local market, consumer behaviour and exposure to high-growth sectors in both countries.

Cornext is focused on building a fodder ecosystem to help Indian dairy farmers. It started out by introducing a disruptive technology called Silage Baling, a naturally fermented, highly nutritious, ready-to-eat green forage packed in the form of Silage Bales by using imported technology. Cornext is soon launching a first of its kind mobile app “FeedNext” which offers low-cost quality feeding solutions such as baled silage, TMR (total mixed ration), fortified hay, mineral mixtures, feed supplements, etc to dairy farmers. The new e-marketplace ‘FeedNext’ will be a one-stop-shop for all feeding requirements of dairies.