Congress leader attacks CM Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra fails startup test

Maharashtra found itself in the ‘emerging states’ category after states like Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh were ranked as ‘top performers’ and ‘leaders’.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra’s chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday blamed the Maharashtra government over state’s failure to make it to top 15 in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion’s (DIPP) annual ranking of Indian states.

“The (state) industries department is responsible for it. But we cannot blame the industries department alone… the chief minister also is responsible for it… the government is being indifferent,” PTI quoted Chavan as saying.

Announced last week, the ranking was on the basis of states’ performance across categories including start-up policy leaders, incubation hubs, seeding innovation, scaling innovation, regulatory change champions, procurement leaders, communication champions, North-Eastern leader, and hill state leader, DIPP said in a statement. The states were then categorized into six areas starting from best performer to top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders, emerging states and beginners.

Chavan attacked the incumbent government for being late in bringing its startup policy, which was announced at the beginning of 2018. He accused the government of seeking credit for the schemes like ‘Make in Maharashtra’ and ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ but not paying attention to ground realities.

“The state’s performance has consistently fallen in ease of doing business category too. In 2015, Maharashtra was ranked 8th, in 2016 it was on 10th position, in 2017 it slipped to 11th and now plunged to 13th in 2018,” Chavan said.

“Lack of long-term policies, bickering between ruling parties have resulted in government neglecting industries in the state and that is resulting in growing unemployment,” he added.

Refuting Chavan’s allegations, state’s finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that Maharashtra was put in “emerging” state for startups category since the evaluation happened over only a few months, PTI quoted the minister.

Mungantiwar highlighted that as per the ranking, with 2,787 startups Maharashtra has the highest number of startups in India. In response to Chavan’s comments on ease of doing business, Mungantiwar said that Maharashtra attracted investment the most in the country and was the leading state when it came to the industrial growth rate in the country.